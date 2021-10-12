A trucker has caught the attention of Mzansi social media users with his impressive football skills

A video of the would-be soccer wizard was captured and shared on social media by the SA Long-distance Truckers

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post

A video of a trucker at a distribution centre pulling off some amazing skills has thrilled Mzansi on social media.

The unsuspecting trucker was caught on camera executing a succession of aerial tricks with the ball, launching it in the air and launching it back up using his head and other parts repeatedly.

A truck at a distribution centre has tongues wagging on social media over his impressive soccer skills. Image: @salt.co.za.

Source: Facebook

The one-minute-long clip was shared by SA Long-distance Truckers on Facebook and viewed about 33 000 times.

The caption read:

"Woolworths distribution centre .. Check how talented is this trucker ... How many likes we giving him."

The ball control is amazing to watch, and Mzansi has given the footballing trucker some raving reviews.

Footballing trucker gets thumbs up

The post attracted 1 200 positive reactions. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@Mkhuseli Boesman said:

"People like this are good for freestyle football but not on the field. My brother can do all of that but once you put him in the field. He is wack!!!

@Martin Mogomela advised:

"Dreams die from fickle things, still passionate to be practising on [a] wet floor. Pass the skills to your son who hopefully shall turn pro."

@Jerry Letsholo wrote:

"Former Orlando pirates playing Jabu Mahlangu is now driving trucks."

@Jameson Mazani added:

"Kkk guys really how can we be sure is a trucker."

Tinashe Bob observed:

"Too much talent in every one of you...Just life sometimes eish."

Simphiwe Sandile Ntuli offered:

"Ohh well maybe he wanted to be a footballer but life happened and he is now a trucker."

@Phumlani Khonto mentioned:

"Some people if they see truck drivers they just see useless people they don't know our background."

