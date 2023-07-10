It is snowing all over South Africa, and people are lapping up the very strange weather

Social media has been going crazy with videos of snow in strange places like Sandton and central JHB

Mzansi citizens feel like Christmas has come early and are loving the snow even though they are freezing

South African citizens are in awe of the snowfall being seen in the strongest parts of the country. Sandton is a winter wonderland, and social media is buzzing with videos of snow all over Mzansi.

It is not normal for snow to fall all over South Africa. Global warming is definitely showing its face with these strange weather phenomena.

Mzansi people shares videos of snowfall all over SA

Social media has been buzzing with videos of snowfall all over SA. From Sandton to central Johannesburg, the snow is falling in the most unexpected places.

Here are just a few of the thousands of snow videos that have been shared on social media showing snow in places some have never even dreamed of:

South African citizen shares incredible snowfall experience

Briefly News got in contact with @falcxav00, a man who shared a video of snowfall in Sandton. While he had experienced snow in Sandton before, the man informed us that the snow that had fallen today was something like he had never seen before.

“I work in Sandton and live in Ruimsig. The first time I experienced snow was in 2012, but absolutely nothing compared to today. Such a great experience, it’s been such a beautiful thing to witness how people are reacting to it. They are in complete awe of it. Everyone is out on the streets taking videos, dancing in the snow.”

Mzansi citizens marvel over the unexpected snowfall

While people are freezing, seeing snow is an experience they are willing to sacrifice warmth for. Mzansi peeps are loving this crazy weather.

Read what some had to say:

GOGETA was excited:

“We got snow, bois. We got snow.”

queenntosh1乂❤‿❤乂 said:

“Merry early Christmas, guys.”

Tlotlego is jealous:

“Us Boksburgers are jealous ”

Psalm is here for it:

“Love the snow ”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a few little ones having the time of their lives while playing in the snow is causing a buzz on social media. It seems the recent cold weather in many parts of Mzansi has resulted in a beautiful snow blizzard that took place in Kimberley.

Heading online, @Ashmund_Martin shared the wonderful clip.

"It’s snowing in Kimberley #SASnow."

Mzansi social media users fell in love with the innocent little ones and their once-in-a-lifetime day in the snow.

