Aww: Sweet Video Shows SA Kids Playing in the Snow, Mzansi Thinks It’s Adorable

A video of a few SA kids enjoying their time in the snow has gone viral on social media

According to reports, the happy snow day took place in areas in Kimberley

Mzansi social media users were pleased to see the joy of the little ones and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

A video of a few little ones having the time of their lives while playing in the snow is causing a buzz on social media. It seems the recent cold weather in many parts of Mzansi has resulted in a beautiful snow blizzard that took place in Kimberley.

These cuties caught their first glimpse of snow in Kimberly. Images: @Ashmund_Martin/Twitter

@Ashmund_Martin shared the wonderful clip.

"It’s snowing in Kimberley #SASnow."

Mzansi social media users fell in love with the innocent little ones and their once-in-a-lifetime day in the snow.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@pietmashika said:

"The kids are so happy to see the snow."

@mbele_lnb said:

"Freezing, but so cute."

@SiyaNDV said:

"Kimberly has been dry for decades, no rain at all and then poof, snow!! Njani..."

@ChrisJMoodley said:

"Given all the &*@# happening in our country, this put a little smile on my face."

@GimliTime said:

"Is there anything more precious than the excitement of children?"

@TebogoK0 said:

"Some much-needed joy in this toxic quagmire."

@MandyLJozi said:

"This vid is pure joy! Snow days in SA are very, very rare and to be remembered."

Baby’s cute reaction while watching a clip of herself goes viral

In related news featuring adorable children, Briefly News previously reported that babies are adorable creatures that can be unpredictable at times with their actions as seen in a video.

A man's attempt to prove that a baby is conceited has left many people in awe on social media.

The man was seen in an Instagram video shared by @lindaikejiblog with a toddler who was apparently not in the best of moods as she wailed. For unexplainable reasons, the man seemed unperturbed by the crying baby.

The man then brought out a smartphone that had the baby's video in play. In split seconds, the baby wore a smile and burst into laughter.

Many found the baby's action adorable

@dumebiblog reacted:

"I'm still trying to understand these small human beings."

@baeli.cious thought:

"She was probably watching the video before he took it away to talk to us."

@yeshua_myguide11 said:

"In this life you have to love yourself, lol, nobody is gonna do that for you and this baby knows that."

@majorabdul666 commented:

"They were coming when, I wasn’t ready to had a wife/kid... but now I’m ready and they ain’t coming sh*it... love kids."

@maryel_linus stated:

"My niece does this a lot! Whenever she's crying and I show her a video of herself she starts laughing. I thought it was just her that does it, not knowing it's what kids do."

