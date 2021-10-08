Money galore has become the order of the day on Mzansi's social media streets thanks to one group of men

Saffas' jaws were made to drop after a recent video of them surfaced on Twitter handling some excessive takings

Stunned social media users have since taken to the comments section to react to the cash-riddled scenes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A recent video of a group of men handling an insane amount of money is dropping jaws across Mzansi.

It is unknown where it was taken, but the crew is seen enjoying a relaxed moment with their takings in the comfort of their own home.

A group of men recently did some labour-intensive accounting on their handsome pickings. Image: @kulanicool.

Source: Twitter

The 72-second clip was shared on social media by a popular Twitter user @kulanicool and shows countless R100 notes stashed in a small box.

"Where do you guys work, kanti?" the stunned influencer captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One vocal guy in the video, which was viewed nearly 60 000 times, boisterously emphasises just how much money is in their possession.

Although he says there is R100 million in the box, there is no way of verifying the claim. The tweet attracted 1 000 likes, 600 retweets and 200 comments.

Crazy cash causes social media furore

Stunned social media users took to the comments section to react to the cash-riddled scenes. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions.

@DaRealSbudah reacted:

"Is this not the same guy from #IBlewIt?"

@NgceboMthiya jibed:

"I'm trying to balance that money and that curtain in the kitchen."

@Kabelo_charli noted:

"There's no pressure in those hands ...that money is floating."

@TceeCollen said:

"I doubt that money even make 15k."

@sw_sifiso offered:

"Our black brothers and videos to prove points. The same circle of life over and over then back to poverty. We need to grow as black people."

"Ku laveka mali": Video of gogos counting wads of cash leaves Mzansi stunned

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a group of gogos have left Mzansi in absolute amazement over the sheer amount of money they are handling.

A video of the gogos sitting around a table with large Tupperware bowls filled with R200, R100 and R50 notes on their laps is doing the rounds on social media.

The 29-second clip was shared by Twitter user @kulanicool. In it, one woman is heard making remarks about just how much money they make from their stokvel.

The caption read:

"Ku laveka mali." Not much more is gathered from the video as the women are communicating in Xitsonga, a language native to areas such as Giyani in Limpopo.

Not much more is gathered from the video as the women are communicating in Xitsonga, a language native to areas such as Giyani in Limpopo.

Source: Briefly.co.za