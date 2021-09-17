"Ku Laveka Mali": Video of Gogos Counting Wads of Cash Leaves Mzansi Stunned

A group of gogos from a village in Giyani in Limpopo have left Mzansi in absolute amazement over the sheer amount of money they are handling

A group of gogos from a village in Giyani in Limpopo have left Mzansi in absolute amazement over the sheer amount of money they are handling.

A video of the gogos sitting around a table with large Tupperware bowls filled with R200, R100 and R50 notes on their laps is doing the rounds on social media.

The 29-second clip was shared by Twitter user @kulanicool. In it, one woman is heard making remarks about just how much money they make from their stokvel.

The caption read:

"Ku laveka mali."

Not much more is gathered from the video as the women are communicating in Xitsonga, a language native to areas such as Giyani in Limpopo.

The clip was viewed nearly 5 000 times and attracted over 250 likes as Mzansi social media users reacted to the scenes.

Mzansi reacts to sea of money from stokvel

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers some of the loudest reactions to the post.

@Jme75976542 mentioned:

"I have a beautiful home because of this."

@Lordwick_Mei wrote:

"They can sbwl all they want with their OWN money."

@ImVeeMk warned:

"And robbers gonna pounce on them."

@Jose_Wll joked:

"Money Heist Gogo edition."

