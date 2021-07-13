A man has got many talking on social media after he took residents in a community by surprise by raining cash

In a video, the man who was escorted by policemen kept on spraying cash at each step he took increasing the jostling crowd behind him

In a hilarious scene, a masquerade instead of picking money like others had sought to be gifted cash by the man directly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man caused a commotion on a street as he turned it to a cash rain.

The unidentified man who was escorted by armed policemen would dip his hand into his bag and throw wads of cash in the air.

A masquerade sought cash gift from the strange man Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ijeomadaisy

Source: UGC

In the Instagram video shared by @ijeomadaisy, the cash sprayer continued the act as people increased in number behind him in anticipation of more cash.

In a scene from the video, a masquerade approached the man for some cash and soon joined the picking spree after he was not attended to.

Social media users react to the video

@omanne1 said:

"The masquerade should remove mask to see well and pick money."

@oluwatomilola.o reacted:

"The masquerade was trying to beg for his own seperately. Oga pick from d floor."

@ticobenson wrote:

"See Eke dey beg make dem give am as VIP. Nwoke m bend down and pick money."

@foodie_that_cooks commented:

"That gunshot is totally unnecessary and wrong!"

@mc_nomicable stated:

"Y is the police man shooting anyhow."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Young man makes cash rain at secondary school

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young man had made cash rain as he stormed a secondary school.

In a Facebook post he shared, the man identified as Noble threw wads of cash in the air and watched as the students scrambled to pick the flying notes.

He made a second wave of cash spraying and this time, the students increased in number. The school's location wasn't disclosed.

Noble captioned the post:

"Same month today last year , I was in the school and know one even see my present talkless of appreciating it , So I decided to pay the same school a visit today #nobletotheworld."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za