Lesotho is receiving a lot of love on social media now that winter has hit the Southern Hemisphere

A video showing the beautiful landscape of the country that is nestled inside of South Africa went viral

People's jaws dropped when they saw the country covered in snow, and they expressed their amazement in the comments

Social media users reacted to a video of snow in Lesotho. Image: @sothogirldiaries

Source: TikTok

Snow fell early in Lesotho this year, and a picturesque video showing a part of the small country circulated fast on TikTok.

TikTok users amazed by the snow in Lesotho

African TikTokkers marvelled at the unique country that sits more than 1 000 meters above sea level, making it possible for snow to fall in Lesotho during winter.

The video was uploaded by @sothogirldiaries, and she confirmed that it was indeed snowing in the country in May.

"Yes, this is indeed real snow. It has started snowing in Lesotho already. Happy Winter Southern Hemisphere."

Clip of snow falling in Lesotho goes viral

The footage seen by more than 292 000 people attracted many interested in visiting the country during the winter season.

Some said that it might be an alternative to Switzerland for people looking to hit the slopes at a reasonable price.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users admire Lesotho's beauty and weather

@4theloveofshahan said:

"This explains the blankets. It’s so beautiful. "

@_magdaline mentioned:

"Lesotho is blowing winds to SA and making it even colder, now I understand why Basotho are always wearing blankets."

@chantnia posted:

"We definitely sleeping on Lesotho. Africa's Switzerland."

@alternote commented:

"Southern Africa has it all, from deserts to snow, beautiful mountains and waterfalls, beaches to beautiful women."

@tshepomofokeng418 wrote:

"As South Africa, we want that province now."

@andy_yamihle added:

"When will those guys arrive where they're going? I don't see houses nearby. And it's so cold."

@momtosk3 asked:

"You mean I don't need to go overseas to experience such beauty?"

@kaybee_khumalo said:

"Crazy how Lesotho is a country on its own but it’s inside South Africa."

Source: Briefly News