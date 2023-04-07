Trevor Noah and Roger Federer teamed up on a campaign for the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland

During the ad, Trevor taught the Swiss tennis player some Xhosa phrases, and people loved their cute exchange

The video is going viral on social media, and a lot of Mzansi people said Trevor's Xhosa is questionable

A video of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer travelling on a train to Switzerland went viral. Image: Daniele Venturelli and Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collaborated on an epic ad for the Grand Train Tour in Switzerland. The international stars have a similar heritage as their mothers are from South Africa and their fathers are from Switzerland.

Trevor and Roger's Grand Train Tour ad goes viral

The fun ad caught people's attention because the comedian and tennis star taught each other words in Swiss German and Xhosa.

They compared their back and forth to a tennis singles match and shared a lot of laughter while promoting the luxurious train. Within a day, the clip got over 109 000 views on Trevor's TikTok page.

Mzansi TikTokkers joked in the comments that Trevor needed to take Xhosa lessons too.

Watch the advertisement in the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on Switzerland Tourism's campaign

@ChoirFreak commented:

"Both of them have Swiss fathers and South African mums."

@freshmobiles wrote:

"Most people don't know that Roger's mom is originally from South Africa."

@lukhanyojonas396 mentioned:

"Trevor needs to learn Xhosa, we're here confused by his."

@SoccerSnippetsAfrica said:

"Trevor really conned people into believing he can speak IsiXhosa."

@♥︎ stated:

"Nah, I'm 100% sure Trevor never spoke IsiXhosa as a home language."

@Vito added

"Guys as long as you get what Trevor is trying to say, that’s good enough most ppl only know their mother tongue only."

@Jules posted:

"I would like to join you on this train travel Trevor! Funny advertising, by the way, I loved it."

@Jessica_Jessi asked:

"Did Roger say travelling by train without a ticket is not a crime? Bless his soul!"

