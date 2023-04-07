A group of Mzansi people were spotted in the streets reenacting the gruesome crucifixion of Jesus Christ

They can be seen acting out the scene in a video that started circulating on social media on Good Friday

Netizens said the clip was reminiscent of a similar performance from Brazil that ended in chaos

A video showing a performance of the Passion of Christ is making waves online. One man was playing the character of Jesus and carrying a cross on the streets of Mzansi. The other people were acting like Roman soldiers and were whipping him while cars and onlookers were passing by.

TikTok video of the Passion of Christ performance gets thousands of views

The video was posted by @thelloeh_ on Good Friday and has gathered more than 330 000 views on TikTok. Thousands of South Africans liked the clip and posted interesting comments about how the group chose to commemorate Easter weekend. Watch the video below:

Mzansi discuss the clip of the fake messiah and his persecutors

People reacted with different opinions in the comments section. Some were entertained by the display while others bashed religious people and the stunts they pull.

@thokozanimkhwana7 said:

"Don't bring the Brazil incident here in SA please."

@siphiwe posted:

"Ask Brazil what happened after doing what they did."

@user4848793880845 asked:

"Is this a joke or serious?"

@Mmakoša stated:

"I blame loadshedding."

@user1530124488589:

"I know when they return to the church they going to give him money. He can't do all that for free."

@ManJoezi wrote:

"The country that never disappoints."

@Lebowa mentioned:

"We, Africans, are not yet mentally liberated. Colonization damaged our minds."

@user5470280808416 shared:

"How did God know that I wanted to be a South African? I love this country and its people."

@SB smith:

"Those people are not up to date with the world or the internet. The Brazil saga is loading."

