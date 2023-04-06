South Africa's unstable economy has resulted in an exorbitant rise in prices, and one lady was shook

A woman wanted to buy a canned beverage, but she quickly set it back down to double-check the price she saw

Online users were as over the video showing the women's response to seeing an exorbitant price tag

A lady went viral on TikTok for her hilarious reaction to seeing the price of a cool drink. The video received thousands of likes.

An older woman was surprised by the price tag on a can of cool drink and many people could relate. Image: @_karabolackay

Online users made the video, and people took it as an opportunity to discuss the country's woes. People flooded in the comments with complaints about the rising cost of living.

Older lady needs glasses to check price of coke in TikTok

In a video by @_karabolackay, a lady did not expect a can of cold drink to cost over R20. In a hilarious video posted on TikTok, the auntie put the drink back onto the shelf and got her Specsavers to make sure she was not seeing things.

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss crumbling economy

Many people thought the video was funny. Online peeps discussed how bad things are with the South African economy.

@untokozo.m commented:

"Have y’all seen the price of Pringles?"

@tshepomohasoane commented:

"Felt."

@ginahgee35 commented:

"I'm changing my whole wardrobe."

@clocks51:

"Ya ou Cyril got us good."

@user1493539360832 commented:

"Deodorant prices are through the roof."

@chichijordan2 commented:

"No way she just needed confirmation with her glasses on."

