A doting dad went shopping for his children and couldn't handle the price of what he needed

The gent went viral as he made a video reacting to seeing the price point for a large box of Pampers in the supermarket

Users were in stitches as the man spent time staring at the price, trying to change it

A video went viral on Facebook as it showed a dad reacting to the price of a box of Pampers. Online users found the video relatable and were in tears.

A man needed diapers for his child, but the price had him shook. Image: Gogo Eswatini MM

Source: Facebook

Many people in the comments were raving about how hilarious the clip was. Some netizens even shared saving tips when it comes to buying diapers.

Facebook viral video shows man in awe of exorbitant cost of Pampers

A gent went viral on Facebook after making a hilarious skit reacting to the price of Pampers. The man in the video obviously can't believe that a mega-size box of Pampers diapers cost R399.

Facebook users react to man's hilarious skit about price of Pampers diapers

The internet loves to see others' parenting debacles. Online users were in stitches as they could relate to his struggle. Many noted that the man did well by not putting the box into his trolley.

Kgopotso Makuwa commented:

"I respect the fact the yokuti you are there, no matter how expensive kids are, but you are there for your kids."

Alesta Joni commented:

"And they're on special."

Naomi Mbuyi Mundala commented:

"Thank God you saw it for yourself."

MrSey Sbu Gwebu commented:

"The ending for me."

Gci Zuma commented:

"He nailed it!"

Moegamat Adiel Hanslo commented:

"Time to go back to old school. Use some towels for winter and linen ones for summer with some Milton thrown in the mix."

Nompumelelo Mavuso Mulela commented:

"Go to Clicks at least, there are discounts on baby staff. Do not try it other shops."

Molefe Mathibe commented:

"My son is two years old and his budget is about R1000.. When he was younger it was more."

Muzi Wandile commented:

"That's why we run away from baby mama."

Jasmine Card commented:

"This is why my kids potty train early! I can't still be buying this for someone who can talk back, if you can walk, you can potty train! My boy was out of nappies by 18months, my girl is busy training now at 14months."

Chibuzor Eze commented:

"Zoba strong Bafo we all in this together but there is always joy in buying them that joy of fatherhood."

