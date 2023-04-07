Pearl Modiadie, Karabo Ntshweng, rapper Reason, and Carol Ofori have all revealed their plans for the Easter weekend

The celebrities will spend Good Friday with their families, feasting on the most delicious cuisine

Other celebrities, such as Carol Ofori and Karabo Ntshweng, will take the family gathering to the next level by visiting cities such as Cape Town and Pretoria

Mzansi celebs like Pearl Modiadie and Karabo Ntshweng will celebrate their Easter weekend with their families. Image: @karabontshweng and @pearlmodiaddie

Source: Instagram

It's Easter weekend, and many people are getting ready for the special holiday, including our Mzansi celebrities.

The weekend means a lot to most people, who celebrate it similarly, with a few differences sprinkled here and there. While many people spend time with their families and attend church, others make those mundane family activities special by planning getaways.

Of course, many people expect Mzansi celebrities to go all out, as they are known to flaunt their flashy lifestyles during holidays. TshisaLIVE chatted with a few celebrities, including Pearl Modiadie, Karabo Ntshweng, rapper Reason, and Carol Ofori, to find out how they planned to spend Good Friday.

Pearl Modiadie's Easter egg hunt with son Olivier Lewatle

Pearl said her Easter weekend revolves around family, from attending church to dining together.

Modiadie added that having a child has made her Easter weekend a little more special.

"Now that I have a little one, the plan this Easter will also include an egg hunt in our garden with his nephews and nieces.”

According to TimesLIVE, Pearl had her son Olivier Lewatle in 2020 after keeping her pregnancy on the low. The TV personality and Olivier have the cutest mother-son relationship, which they frequently display in social media photos.

Karabo Ntshweng can't wait to spend time with her in-laws during Easter weekend

YoTV child star Karabo Ntshweng said she spends Good Friday with her family, catching up over a delicious lunch.

“This year we’re hanging out with the family in Pretoria and we’re making pickled fish. My brother-in-law makes the most amazing pickled fish that we only have this time of year and it makes it so special because we wait the entire year to have his famous pickled fish."

Karabo married her longtime love David Mothlanyi in late 2022. The beauty had a traditional and white wedding and flaunted the photos with many people smiling from ear to ear.

A good old easter egg hunt is also the go-to easter activity for the Ntshweng family, and Karabo prides herself on being the best at organising it.

Rapper Reason Alakine enjoys a Good Friday meal made by his mom

Rapper Reason said Easter is about ensuring the children have a good time. They scatter candies around the yard at his house and let the kids find them. The activity is similar to an Easter egg hunt.

Of course, a good meal prepared by his mother is also a must on Good Friday.

“Easter Sunday starts with a church service in the morning before we head over to mom’s for a seven-colour plate.”

Carol Ofori's family jets off to Cape Town

Most Mzansi celebrities appear to be spending time with their families. East Coast Radio host Carol Ofori said she couldn't wait for her two children to see their family members.

"This time around we decided that we want to take the children away and spend Easter away from home so that I can relax from the cooking. So we are looking forward to celebrating Easter weekend in Cape Town this year. My family and I would like to wish everyone reading this a happy Easter.”

