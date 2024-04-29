We take a look at Zola 7's surprise 47th birthday party thrown by his loved ones on Saturday, 27 April

the surprise birthday party was attended by radio presenter and podcaster DJ Sbu and his daughter

The Radio 2000 presenter penned a heartfelt message to the legendary Kwaito singer, saying he is his role model

Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini was surrounded by love at his surprise birthday party. The iconic Kwaito musician marked his 47th birthday on 24 April 2024.

Zola 7 was thrown a surprise 47th birthday party, which was attended by DJ Sbu and his daughter. Image: @djsbulive, @official_zola7

Inside Zola 7's party

His loved ones threw legendary singer Zola 7's celebration gathering on Saturday, 27 April.

The surprise birthday party had a blue and white theme, and radio presenter and podcaster DJ Sbu attended it along with his daughter Waratwa.

The star posted a lot of videos, pictures, and videos from the party, and in one of them, the singer was overcome with emotions as he arrived at the venue.

DJ Sbu hails Zola 7 as his role model

The Radio 2000 presenter shared some heartfelt words with the legendary Kwaito singer, saying he is his role model.

"Yesterday, I took my daughter to Celebrate her legendary uncle @Official_Zola7 's surprise 47th Birthday, and we had a great time. When you Google the top 10 South African Kwaito artists of all time, his name comes up as No.1.

"This Grootman raised us, and to this day, he remains my favourite role model. He's helped thousands of people in his career. Educated youth, built swimming pools in the hood, built libraries, houses, and community centres and inspired millions. Thank you for everything, Grootman. We love you, and we appreciate you. May God continue to keep you for us."

Zola 7 expresses gratitude on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former TV presenter Zola 7 penned a heartfelt message where he expressed gratitude after surviving the last four years on his birthday.

The star said he did not think he would live to see the future, but God used him as a testament that everything is possible. Zola 7 was rumoured to have been ill after a concerning picture went viral.

