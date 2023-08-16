Mr Mofaya, DJ Sbu, is a topic of discussion after he shared pictures and videos of his adorable daughter

Waratwa Leope filled in for her dad on The Hustler's Corner podcast and was praised by viewers for her natural talent

The two also attended the Miss South Africa pageant and had social media gushing at their adorable pictures together

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DJ Sbu’s daughter Waratwa filled in for him on 'The Hustler's Corner' and accompanied him to Miss SA. Images: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu is introducing his daughter Waratwa to entertainment and entrepreneurship and she appears to be fitting in quite well. The popular DJ and presenter shared videos of his daughter "filling in" for him on The Hustler's Corner and his followers were blown away by how well she handled it.

Waratwa's podcast debut

DJ Sbu posted videos of Waratwa introducing and later closing The Hustler's Corner, saying she was filling in for her dad.

"Good morning, South Africa. My name is Waratwa Leope and I will be filling in for my dad on The Hustler's Corner."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The episode features politician and former EFF provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego, who made a Women's Day appearance. Sbu soon took over for the interview and thanked Wawa for standing in for him.

Sbu shows his daughter how to hustle

In a recent Briefly News report, videos of Waratwa selling Mofaya at a function trended on social media.

Sbu appears to be teaching Wawa how to fend for herself and interact with different people. The young lady is a natural and is well on the way to a bright future.

Online users praised Sbu for teaching his daughter how to hustle at a young age, and one user said:

"They must know at early stages where the money comes from."

Sbu takes Wawa as his date to Miss SA

DJ Sbu recently took Waratwa to the Miss South Africa pageant as his date and the two looked adorable in their pictures.

The pageant was hosted on 12 August and Natasha Joubert was crowned the new Miss SA.

Celeb children making money moves

Briefly News previously covered a list of celeb children securing the bag with the help of their parents' influence. Wawa is up next to join the list of young hustlers.

These young kids surely know how tough Cyril's economy has become and are doing their part to make some extra money for toys and their lunch boxes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News