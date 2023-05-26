DJ Sbu has been lauded by social media users after a video of his lovely daughter Wawa selling Mofaya energy drinks went viral

In the video, Wawa can be seen serving customers while her father gives her instructions to thank the customers and prioritise getting the money first

Fans said they loved the video because DJ Sbu is teaching his daughter how to hustle at a young age

DJ Sbu is training his daughter Wawa how to hustle from a young age. The outspoken businessman and media personality shared the adorable video on social media.

Mzansi has reacted to a sweet video of DJ Sbu'sdaughter Wawa selling Mofaya energy drinks. Image: @VillageGuluva and @djsbulive

In the video, the star can be heard giving Wawa instructions on how to interact with customers and handle money.

DJ Sbu's daughter Wawa sells Mofaya energy drinks in adorable video

DJ Sbu's Mofaya energy drinks have been in the limelight a lot lately following his remarks about the Prime energy drinks. According to TimesLIVE, the star noted that there was nothing special about the overpriced drink.

A video of the star's daughter selling Mofaya has gone viral on social media. In the video, the confident young woman took her job seriously and interacted with the customers that visited her stand.

She stated that she managed to sell all the Mofaya energy drinks that she had and was going to donate some of the money to charity.

Watch the video below:

DJ Sbu hailed for teaching his daughter Wawa how to hustle after she was spotted selling Mofaya energy drinks

Social media users were impressed by DJ Sbu's parenting skills. Many lauded the media personality for grooming his daughter and ensuring that she understands how the business works.

@sukumeta said:

"Give kids lessons you never get while you were still young. Big up to DJ Sbu."

@IamBogatsu commented:

"Looking at dj Sbu's daughter and looking at Khanyi Mbau’s daughter you got to give Sbu respect "

@retsjay63 added:

"They must know at early stages where the money comes from..."

