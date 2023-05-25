Mzansi podcaster DJ Sbu has spoken candidly about his new partnership with P Diddy's Revolt TV network

The former Metro FM radio DJ's The Hustlers Corner SA show is expected to premiere on the American superstar's channel in June 2023

DJ Sbu said he would make sure that the great accomplishment doesn't only benefit him but other young voices making a difference in the African society

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Sbu says 'The Hustlers Corner SA' will be the voice of Africans on P Diddy's Revolt TV.

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu has opened up about his YouTube podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA joining forces with P Diddy's Revolt TV network.

According to TimesLIVE, Sbu's award-winning podcast is set to premiere on Revolt TV in June 2023, and the TV personality couldn't be happier.

DJ Sbu shocked P Diddy's Revolt TV picked his podcast

There are many South African podcasts doing incredibly well on YouTube, with MacG's Podcast and Chill being a notable mention. MacG's show trends every time a new episode premieres, and almost one million subscribers always tune in.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With all that in mind, it's easy to see why DJ Sbu was surprised when P Diddy's Revolt TV chose The Hustlers Corner SA to represent Mzansi globally.

The former Metro FM presenter stated that he believed his podcast was on the right track, but he thought such opportunities come with popularity.

"I knew at some point my career would interest people overseas, so this is only the beginning. It might have happened at a later stage in my career when I am a seasoned broadcaster, but I'm glad it's happening now ."

DJ Sbu claims he will create opportunities for young people on Revolt TV

With such a massive platform like Revolt TV comes great responsibility or narcism, and DJ Sbu chose the former.

Still speaking with TimesLIVE, he vowed to use the global platform to promote young hustlers who need the exposure to achieve greater success in life.

The former Friends Like These presenter added that rather than seeing being added to Diddy's network as his triumph, he would rather share it with others.

"It's going to be my responsibility to amplify the younger voices who are doing incredible things in our African continent."

Mzansi celebs congratulate DJ Sbu

DJ Sbu dropped the news in an Instagram post, and a number of stars, including Minnie Dlamini, Lady Du, and many more, celebrated with him.

@okmalumkoolkat said:

"Congratz bhuti wami @djsbulive"

@bontle.modiselle shared:

"Incredible ✊❤️"

@minniedlamini posted:

"Never stop "

@ladydu_sa replied:

"I’m crying What did I say to you about God malume? ❤️"

@zingah_lotj commented:

"Wow! This is huge, Big Dawg."

@mabusilicious added:

"Awesome stuff "

P Diddy shows Black Coffee love, Clip of the US Star raving about Grammy Award winner leaves Mzansi in awe

In other news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee proved again that his international stardom is no joke.

On Twitter, @tndaba shared a video of American star P Diddy going crazy because Black Coffee would be rocking a crowd in his city Miami.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News