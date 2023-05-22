DJ Sbu has shared the exciting news that his growing YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner SA, has partnered with P Diddy's REVOLT TV

REVOLT TV has added eight new podcasts in an effort to expand the podcast network

DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner SA has over 203 000 subscribers and has featured many familiar faces in local entertainment

DJ Sbu has announced that his popular YouTube channel, The Hustlers Corner SA, has joined REVOLT TV, owned by billionaire rap mogul P Diddy.

This exciting news has gained him tons of congratulatory messages from his social media followers.

The Hustlers Corner SA joins black-owned media company REVOLT TV as they welcome 8 new podcasts

DJ Sbu shared the news on his social media platforms, anticipating great things ahead.

Hustlers Corner SA has about 203 000 subscribers and has gained over 12 million views on YouTube.

The former radio presenter said his show will now be available on REVOLT TV. On Instagram, he wrote:

"We would like to share the great news that @thehustlerscornersa is now officially part of the team and will be available on @revolttv @revoltpodcastnetwork. Thank you to the REVOLT Team & @FaraiToday for making this possible. Great things ahead."

DJ Sbu receives congratulatory messages from his followers following the announcement

DJ Sbu has received some support from other industry people and his followers following his announcement.

@okmalumkoolkat said:

"Congratz bhuti wami @djsbulive."

@boddhisatva said:

"A true example of resilience and humility, my brother. May this new venture be blessed abundantly."

@bontle.modiselle commented:

"Incredible!"

@ladydu_sa commented:

"I’m crying! What did I say to you about God, malume?"

@sasodt said:

"This is huge! Congratulations, Razo."

@slikouronlife added:

"Congratulations, bro."

@zingah_lotj said:

"Wow! This is huge, Big Dawg."

@tswyza commented:

"I still think you are bigger, but business is business. This might sound crazy but if you ran for PRES, I’m behind you maafra."

@fizicss said:

"Shoutout to you and the team. And a special mention to @faraitoday. All these years later, you’re still killing it. Well done!"

@nyasha_zm added:

"Mean while they say @djsbulive is broken, they wanna pay him with exposure. CONTINUE SHINING, KING."

DJ Sbu denies an invitation to speak at Dr Umar Johnson's event in Soweto over payment issues

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu denied an invitation to speak at an event headlined by Dr Umar Johnson because he was not happy with his payment.

Dr Umar Johnson is slated to speak at the event, which will be held at the Imbizo Hall in Soweto. DJ Sbu felt insulted by the payment offered to him, so he declined the invitation.

