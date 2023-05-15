DJ Sbu has declined an invitation to speak at an event headlined by Dr Umar Johnson in Soweto, citing a disagreement over payment terms

The organisers of the event offered DJ Sbu an interview opportunity with Dr Umar as compensation, which Sbu deemed insulting

Fans have expressed disappointment and support for DJ Sbu, with some pointing out past accusations of exploitation and others highlighting his work for black communities

DJ Sbu has declined an invitation to interview Dr Umar at his event in Soweto. Images: @drumarjohnson, @djsbulive

South African entrepreneur and media personality, DJ Sbu, has declined an invitation to speak at an upcoming event headlined by American motivational speaker, Dr Umar Johnson at the prestigious Imbizo Hall in Soweto.

The event, scheduled to take place on the 22 and 23 May 2023, was intended to bring together influential voices to discuss pressing societal issues. However, DJ Sbu's decision to reject the invitation stemmed from a disagreement over payment terms.

@ThisIsColbert shared a video of Sbu detailing his frustrations on Twitter, saying:

"DJ Sbu rejects an invite to speak at Dr Umar's event Here is why, "No budget for you, but we'll pay you by offering you an interview with Dr Umar, I took that as an insult,""

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the event, DJ Sbu openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed compensation package. He revealed that the organisers offered him no financial compensation but instead suggested an interview opportunity with Dr Umar as an alternative form of payment.

Fans expressed their disappointment at the event and support for DJ Sbu's stance

Fans shared DJ Sbu's disappointment, highlighting the work Sbu has done for black people across South Africa and the US.

@halalisanix said:

"I remember you going to the State, to stand in solidarity with the blacks on that side, at a black lives matter gathering."

@letubana commented:

"This is so disappointing, I really thought that #DrUmar is pro-black. Good for SJ Sbu for refusing the offer. People will use you if you don’t believe in your self-worth of yourself as a brand."

@Xitanga3 tweeted:

"DJ Sbu is grootman som vaar. The video is about teaching young up-and-coming artists. #Respect"

@BAIDOS_BUSINESS said:

"O right you must value yourself."

Some fans pointed out the irony of Sbu crying exploitation when he himself has been accused of exploiting artists in the past. While a handful of followers said the interview would benefit DJ Sbu's podcast.

@mzilasb tweeted:

"Exploiting for exposure. I thought that was your game years back."

@riazreece said:

"YaseBlock B please do some research and find out if DJ SBU pays the guests to be on his podcast. Big guests = big views. YouTube pays for big views."

@TeeDashe said:

"Isn't DJ Sbu the guy who was whining about Ghost Hlubi that he rejected his invite because he was not going to get paid?"

DJ Sbu opens up about being laughed at by rich friends for being YouTuber

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Sbu opening up about being a laughing stock among his wealthy peers over his youtube channel.

South African DJ and entrepreneur, DJ Sbu, recently spoke out about feeling like a laughing stock among his wealthy peers for his YouTube podcast. The radio personality has also been rumoured to be broke and in debt for some time.

