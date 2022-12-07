Some of Mzansi's celebs have been politically active and have publicly campaigned for their favourite political parties during election time

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi rocked up in full ANC colours when she performed at the party's rally ahead of the last government elections

While actress Ntando Duma and actor Fana Mokoena both unapologetically support the EFF, DJ Sbu publicly campaigned for the ANC

South African celebs are very vocal when it comes to how they want the country to be governed. They've used their influence to get rid of bad political leaders and to change communities for the better.

Briefly News takes a look at four Mzansi celebs who've been politically active in the past few years and campaigned for their favourite political parties during the last government elections.

1. Is Makhadzi an ANC member?

made headlines when she rocked up at an ANC gig in ANC colours. Some of her fans were happy with her decision to wear the colours of her favourite party during her performance while others slammed her.

News24 reports that the Ghanama hitmaker's action caused quite a stir on social media. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had to jump to Khadzi's defence. Reacting to trolls, the politician said the songstress' freedom of association is protected by the country's constitution.

2. Ntando Duma campaigns with the EFF

Actress Ntando Duma openly supports Julius Malema's party. The former the Queen actress usually publicly campaigns with the EFF. While up on stage, she usually sings and hypes EFF supporters before the party's leader delivers his keynote address. The TV presenter rocks her red beret and party's flag gracefully whenever the party hosts political rallies.

3. Is Fana Mokoena still an EFF MP?

The former Generations actor joined the opposition party in 2013. He served as a the party's member of parliament (MP) between 2016 and 2020. According to The Daily Vox, the Scandal! actor resigned as an MP in 2020 but is still an active member of the EFF.

He consistently tweets good things about his party and from time to time slams the leading party when they're not doing well.

4. DJ Sbu campaigns with the ANC

Seasoned media personality DJ Sbu publicly campaigned for the ANC during the last government elections. He campaigned with the party during important rallies.

The TV presenter and businessman put his weight behind the current leadership of the ruling party, reported News24. Pics of the music producer gracefully rocking ANC colours made rounds on social media.

