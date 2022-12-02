Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has dramatically shared that President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to resign after the Phala Phala farm theft findings

The Kaya 959 presenter alleged that veteran ANC member Gwede Mantashe talked Ramaphosa out of resigning as Mzansi's president

Social media users shared mixed comments after Sizwe's claims, adding that Ramaphosa should remain as the president of Mzansi but resign as ANC president

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his timeline to share his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's political drama. The media personality claimed that Ramaphosa was going to resign on Thursday, 1 December before his allies changed his mind.

Sizwe Dhlomo claims Cyril Ramaphosa was going to resign before his ANC allies convinced him otherwise. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @cyrilramaphosa

Source: Instagram

After the findings in the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft, Ramaphosa was expected to exit his office but Gwede Mantashe later shared that the president was not going anywhere.

Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to react to a tweep who watched Mantashe's interview on Newsroom Afrika. The Kaya 959 host commented:

"Do you know that he was going to resign last night & Gwede talked him out of it?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's claims

Peeps took to the TV presenter's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to his remark.

@Ntje11 wrote:

"So you have the intel Siz? We live among the connected mos!"

@Sibu_Nengovhela said:

"It would be such a big mistake to get rid of him before conference and more so before the end of his term. I honestly don't see a need for him to resign unless is he going through prosecution. Otherwise finish the term and let people complain. But resigning is not the answer."

@NoName03670272 commented:

"Yes, he pretty much admitted that today."

@TeeTouchza said:

"Gwede doesn't own ANC. Today's NEC meeting will change everything."

@Sadiki_ishe0 wrote:

"Sizwe did he tell you that?"

@Celu_CM2 added:

"He should step aside as ANC President. Maybe remain in charge of government. This is line with the step aside policy."

Cyril Ramaphosa's allies convince him to ditch resignation plan

In related news, Briefly News reported that despite the damning findings in the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft, President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be calm and not panicking.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that the president would not be making a hasty decision about resigning and still needs to study the report and allegations against him.

According to TimesLIVE, Magwenya stated that the president is still studying the report and getting different opinions on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News