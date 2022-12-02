President Cyril Ramaphosa's speculated resignation has South Africans weighing in on who should be next in line

Ramaphosa's job has been hanging in the balance since the release of the Phala Phala farm theft report

South Africans have thrown a few names around, and Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe seem to be favourites

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been on the edge of their seats trying to figure out if President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign due to the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report.

South Africans believe that Thabo Mbeki or Kgalema Motlanthe are suited candidates to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa should he resign. Images: Rogder Bosch, Alet Pretorius & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

The panel released their findings on the Phala Phala farm theft. The report stated that Ramaphosa had a case to answer and may have seriously violated the constitution and broken the law.

On Thursday, 1 December, News24 reported that Ramaphosa would "most likely" resign as the president of the country during an address to the nation, which was subsequently cancelled.

Prominent ANC members such as Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC treasurer hopeful Andile Lungisa have called for Ramaphosa to step aside and resign, reported TimesLIVE.

With the knowledge that Ramaphosa may resign at any moment, Briefly News asked readers who should replace him as the next president. Here's what they had to say:

Gary Hendrickse said:

"At least you got a cup of tea with King Charles. But South Africans keep getting their hopes up and then let down. I was so hopeful when he became Prez. I would like to see Thabo Mbeki back as President, even if it is for an interim period. Then, if there is a coalition of sorts after 2024, I'd like him to lead it."

Zelda Rams said:

"Literally, no one in the ANC."

Emmanuel Manu Mafokwane sai:

"Former Chief Justice Mogoeng as an independent candidate."

Ntombi Chuma Shezi said:

"I think Bongani Alex Mchunu is the best candidate to take over."

Innocent Manamela said:

"If only Kgalema Motlanthe could come back, but after Ramaphosa, I don't see anyone who is fit to run the office."

Ndondo Karowangoma said:

"Thabo Mbeki"

MissJay Jay

"Can they let us heal and find ourselves? Let the deputy do the honours until we well to elect. who's deputy, vele?

Jowie Mahlaba Moleofe said:

"Motlanthe must come back, or Mbeki! 2024 ANC can die! It’s time."

Yamkela Mavela said:

I think Naledi Pandor is a safe choice.. she is neutral and has some integrity. She would be a fitting interim president like Kgalema Montlanthe."

Kgomotso Mathope said:

"We have a deputy president, David Mabuza. He is the right person."

Franklin Dlamini said:

"Let Thabo Mbeki come back to restore ANC dignity; otherwise, the ANC is gone to the dustbins. Too much corruption and incompetent."

