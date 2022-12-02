African National Congress (ANC) treasurer hopeful Andile Lungisa has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation

He said people who believe Ramaphosa is not guilty are probably drinking qhilika (homemade alcohol)

Lungisa is among the politicians embroiled in controversies while in office that have called for Ramaphosa’s resignation

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer hopeful Andile Lungisa believes that the ruling party will not have a leadership crisis should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

The comments came after Parliament’s section 89 panel investigating the Phala Phala scandal found that the nation’s leader may have committed a serious violation and misconduct. Lungisa called for Ramaphosa to throw in the towel.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the treasurer hopeful said the president should protect his integrity by resigning. He said people who believe Ramaphosa is not guilty are probably drinking qhilika (homemade alcohol).

Lungisa said if the president resigns, the deputy will take over his duties. He said the report indicates that Ramaphosa hid the money under a sofa.

There have been numerous calls for the president to step down since the allegations were levelled against him earlier this year. The rumours of Ramaphosa’s resignation come ahead of the ANC’s national elective conference.

Lungisa is among those embroiled in controversies while in office that have called for Ramaphosa’s resignation. Amid the controversies, the politician also served a brief prison stay for assault in 2020, according to News24.

Citizens react to Andile Lungisa’s claims:

@WasteManSA said:

“Even puppies are barking from all corners just for bread.”

@durbandave commented:

“Now the ANC has integrity.”

@Kathy57231586 posted:

“Oh please, another one!”

@MADBIKER17 wrote:

“ANC cadres are in a feeding frenzy to see who is going to grab the power of the feeding troughs.”

@MandisiMgebhuzo added:

“Fortunately, enough this busted Andile Lungisa is not going to take part in the ANC NEC meeting today.”

Source: Briefly News