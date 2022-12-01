Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has called for Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has threatened to “expose” President Cyril Ramaphosa if he does not step down.

EFF Leader Julius Malema has threatened to expose President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Mike Hutchings & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Malema believes that Ramaphosa violated the people of South Africa and the African National Congress. He said while ANC staff go without salaries, Ramaphosa sleeps on “top of dollars.”

The Section 89 Independent panel recommended that Ramaphosa answer for a prima facie case over the Phala Phala farm robbery, 702 reported.

Malema welcomed the panel’s finding, which he described as a betrayal of South Africa. He called for the president to “leave with nothing” following the findings.

The leader of the Red Berets added that Ramaphosa was entrusted with upholding, defending, and advancing the country’s laws but failed to do so. Malema said if the president did not step aside, the EFF would expose him and the ANC.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding the report in due course.

South Africans have called out Malema for his remarks, saying he himself is not innocent. Here’s what some citizens are saying:

@7herman said:

“So says the CIC and being guilty himself, a matter of the pot calling the kettle black.”

@MrTsoks commented:

“Malema thinks everyone is in politics for their stomach like him.”

@priscillaharker posted:

“What about you and Zuma? Made from the same cloth. Corrupt, thieving, self-serving individuals.”

@sechabachippa wrote:

“I see all the pots are out here calling the kettle black.”

@AliceDonnaRoge1 added:

“The person who violated the people of SA is Zuma. The president did not steal from the people of SA. But you supported Zuma for many years.”

Phala Phala report: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed family meeting sparks speculations

Briefly News also reported that South Africans are eager to hear what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meeting on Thursday, 1 December, will entail.

The president is expected to address the Phala Phala scandal and the allegations against him. The address is to determine a way forward following the claims against Ramaphosa.

The family meeting comes a day after Parliament’s Section 89 panel released its report into the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020. The panel was appointed to probe the claims made against the president.

