Internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee had fans talking about his relationship with his children

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the star with his kids together on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers raved about how present he is with his kids and how tall they are

Black Coffee spent time with his sons. Image: @realblackcoffee

The internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee has taken some time off his busy work schedule to spend some quality time with his family.

DJ Black Coffee hangs out with his children

After surviving a tragic plane crash and covering from the injuries, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker hung out with his three sons recently. A picture of the star with his kids posing by his car circulated on social media.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the photo of Black Coffee and his bundles of joy on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Black Coffee and his children..."

See the post below:

Netizens rave about Black Coffee's kids

Many social media users raved about the star's children. See some of the comments below:

@unwindwithOkuhl wrote:

"Young lad will be taller than his father."

@mnm_meya said:

"Rich kids."

@WyclefPresley responded:

"That young fella has taller legs than his dad."

@Ihhashi_Turkei replied:

"I love a present dad."

@Melusi_Mokone tweeted:

"Dankie Coffee I love this."

@MNDLNKM joked:

"I'll be disappointed if i found out he didn't name them Joko, Freshpak and Mona."

@PromoHouse_101 questioned:

"Does he have a daughter."

@TheRealGobetse commented:

"A ba gabotse bana ba, Okare ba swere ke kokwane or dibokwana…one of the two."

@HandsomeSkelm mentioned:

"He is blessed."

@Artybotoman93 responded:

"Get that young fella some basketball lessons... his height will be an advantage there."

