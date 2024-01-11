Netizens were stunned to find out that DJ Black Coffee was involved in an accident

The world-renowned disk jockey was reported to be on his way to a show before the unfortunate plane crash

Mzansi sent well-wishes to Coffee as he receives treatment for his injuries

Mzansi rallied to send heartfelt messages as Black Coffee recovers from his plane accident. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Mzansi rallied to send words of encouragement as Black Coffee recovers from his plane crash. The Madison Square Garden performer was involved in a helicopter accident while en route to a show and is said to be receiving the best medical attention.

Mzansi shows love for DJ Black Coffee

Fans are hoping for the best as DJ Black Coffee recovers from an unfortunate plane accident that happened on Wednesday evening, 10 January 2024:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Peace Ramuageli said:

"We say 'speedy recovery to Black coffee,' our International DJ. We all love you."

Joy Chilufya wrote:

"Wishing the best DJ the quickest recovery."

Njabulo Nkala posted:

"May the Lord almighty guide and protect him, a speedy recovery, Black Coffee."

comkhad commented:

"Prayers to him and his family. A legend in the game. Get well soon, Black Coffee."

Zizi Kodwa reacts to Black Coffee's accident

Amid the outpour of well-wishes was Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa's social media post praying for Black Coffee's recovery.

The minister posted on his Twitter (X) page praising Coffee for the fantastic work he has done to elevate the South African music industry:

"I wish you a speedy recovery. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world."

Kodwa went on to mention that he was in contact with Black Coffee's family, who is said to be by his side as he receives treatment.

Following Zahara's tragic passing, the minister was called out for seemingly showing support to local artists only in times of sadness:

"I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana."

Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Leleti Khumalo's tribute to her former colleague/ ex-husband, Mbongeni Ngema.

Leleti credited Ngema for being instrumental in making her a globally-recognised star.

The late playwright was involved in a tragic car accident on his way back from a funeral and received an outpour of tribute messages from fans and industry-mates alike.

Source: Briefly News