Black Coffee is a few days of his Madison Square Garden (MSG) takeover happening on 7 October

The DJ's history-making event has been honoured and celebrated by fans and industry mates alike who draw inspiration from Coffee's hard work

The likes of DJ Sabby and Carpo praised Black Coffee for all that he's achieved as well as for pioneering African music across borders

Local stars including DJ Sabby and Carpo are inspired by Black Coffee, with Sabby saying Coffee's success is reaffirming. Images: realblackcoffeee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee will be making his Madison Square Garden debut on 7 October and has received praise for his monumental feat. The Superman hitmaker revealed that his show has sold out and Mzansi celebs are drawing inspiration from Coffee's success.

DJs Sabby and Que praised Black Coffee for all the work he has done to put the country on the map.

Mzansi celebs gush over Black Coffee

In the days leading to his MSG debut, fellow local celebs have praised Coffee for the monumental feat as well as the strides he has taken to open doors for South African artists and entertainers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Talking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sabby said Black Coffee's success is reaffirming:

"I genuinely feel like we are living in a time that will define a moment in an era because we are watching some of these amazing humans create history in our lifetime. It's a moment that reaffirms our dreams."

DJ Olwee revealed how Coffee's strides are helping DJs like herself gain recognition:

"When Black Coffee does things like going to Madison Square Garden, it's great for someone like me. Being a dance music DJ opens up doors for us to do more adventurous things."

TV host and Cassper Nyovest's best friend, Carpo, said he's extremely inspired by Black Coffee:

"I feel inspired and he made me believe anything is possible in life. What he is doing is amazing. I want the kids in the hood to believe that everything is possible with prayer and belief."

Ahead of his Madison Square Garden takeover, Black Coffee revealed that tickets to the show have officially sold out. One can only imagine how many people, 19,500 to be exact, bought tickets to see the Kwa-Zulu Natal native make history.

Que DJ revealed that he will be attending the show:

"I am going with him to New York to support him in person. He's always there for everybody so it's exciting."

Black Coffee announces MSG afterparty

Black Coffee shared that he is not done yet and revealed another surprise ahead of his MSG debut.

In an Instagram post, the We Are One hitmaker dropped the news that he will be hosting an afterparty for his MSG event at The Brooklyn Mirage:

"One dance just wasn’t enough, so we’ve decided to take things back to @brooklynmirage for the official @thegarden after-party!"

Black Coffee announces partnership with Mercedes Benz

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind the Black Coffee Foundation's collaboration with Mercedes Benz to help underprivileged communities.

Black Coffee revealed that he was honoured to partner with the renowned automotive brand to assist those who need them the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News