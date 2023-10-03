Renowned DJ and record producer Black Coffee announced the partnership between his foundation and Mercedes-Benz

Black Coffee said this partnership was created for communities that are in need of assistance more than anything else

Fans and his industry friends showered him with congratulatory messages

Black Coffee sure is the king of making things happen. The DJ recently secured a bag for his foundation in order to assist the needy.

Foundation By BC partners with Mercedes-Benz

The renowned and most celebrated DJ in Mzansi, Black Coffee, has been making headlines lately. The star was recently said to be the first black South African and African man to make history at the Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy award-winning DJ is trending again for all the right reasons. The star recently posted on his Instagram timeline that he has secured the bag that will help communities in Mzansi.

Black Coffee posted that his foundation has partnered with the luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz to create a sustainable way to assist needy communities.

He said:

"Last week, we were honoured to inaugurate a partnership between @foundationbybc and @mercedesbenzsa. This collaboration holds great promise in our mission to establish a sustainable approach to supporting the communities most in need. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to @mercedesbenzsa for their dedication. Camagu!"

See the post below:

Fans salute DJ Black Coffee

Shortly after the star posted and shared this new partnership, fans and industry friends congratulated him. Check out some of the comments below:

Siyanda_TM said:

"Ubu philanthropist bakho bhuti."

Nduduzomakhathini wrote:

"Congratulations Bhuti."

King_Zams replied:

"Congratulations."

Unarams responded:

"Many steps forward!! Congratulations!!"

Djkabila said:

"More blessing my friend."

Switch_Wa_Afro responded:

"Big moves."

Black Coffee announces MSG afterparty

In a previous report, Briefly News revealed Black Coffee's official afterparty for his Madison Square Garden debut, also held in New York. The We Are One hitmaker's rollout for his MSG debut appears intentional and well-thought-out, revealing how seriously he takes his brand and upcoming show.

He was recently blasted on social media for snubbing former collaborator Zakes Bantwini from his Madison Square Garden event.

