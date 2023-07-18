Black Coffee had Mzansi reeling after he shared some pictures and a video of his visit to France

Beautiful women surrounded him as they partied in a yacht, and fans could not help but notice how happy he was of late

The DJ is visiting different cities with his son, Esona Maphumulo, as he also shared snaps of him in a private jet

The Grammy-award winning DJ and music producer had the time of his life in France at Saint Tropez.

Black Coffee had fans in their feels as he lived it up in the sunny, beachy ocean of Saint Tropez. Image: @realblackcoffee

A look into Black Coffee's vacation in France

Globetrotter Black Coffee shared some vacation content where he partied in a yacht with gorgeous women.

His son Esona Maphumulo tagged along as he shared a clip and a snap of him inside a private jet.

Netizens love this carefree Black Coffee

His fans were left with massive FOMO because the DJ enjoyed his summer while Mzansi was battling the winter cold and loadshedding.

Here are some of the comments:

@IamThatoManaka said:

"The life some of us are not only dreaming about but embarking on."

@MLISA_C said:

"Le scene i grand The mountains, the water … majestic."

@Sir_Moshe said:

"I love this, enjoying life, screw what everyone else says, I love this for you bro !!!"

@thabo_maoka said:

"Good vibes only."

@mlondi_ngcobo said:

"Love this for you grootman. Great company. Great vibes."

@Asim_IPG said:

"Never underestimate the power of dreams."

@Maps_Welsh said:

"This is beautiful."

Black Coffee celebrates Pharell's wins after his first Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Black Coffee attended Pharrell Williams' first Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris since he was appointed the head of creative for the company.

Many of the world's A-listers joined him as he showcased his designs at the Pont Neuf Bridge for his Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Sharing a snap of them, Coffee congratulated Pharell on his wins.

Black Coffee to headline at the Madison Square Garden, to make his territory as the first African star to do so

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee is very excited about headlining at New York's Madison Square Garden.

On his Twitter account, Coffee posted:

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality!"

Source: Briefly News