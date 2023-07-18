People who live in the Gauteng province have been complaining about water shortages, and a doting girlfriend wanted to help

A video shows one woman who gave her boyfriend an appropriate gift since he lives in the affected area

Online users were in stitches after they realised that she got him a whole water tank with an edge

One lady decided to spoil her boyfriend with the perfect gift. Her man lives in Gauteng, where they are having a water crisis.

A TikTok video of a woman gifting her bf a Jojo tank amid Gauteng water shortages. Image: @nanilequeenchuene

Source: TikTok

The video of the boyfriend accepting his GF's idea of a gift was hilarious. This video of the couple received over 26 000 likes.

Woman gives boyfriend with gift to help Gauteng water shortage

@nanilequeenchuene posted that she bought her boyfriend a mini JoJo tank. The video was hilarious because he lives in Gauteng, and the water sometimes goes off, as reported by EWN. Watch the video below:

People applaud loving girlfriend for getting creative gift

Online users thought the video was hilarious. Some actually thought the JoJo tank was adorable and wanted to know where to buy one.

Maite_Maponya said:

"I want one. So cool."

CallmeMimmie wrote:

"Baby jojo."

Kim commented:

"Waitsi you win wife of the century."

skiddlez11 laughed:

"I was never ready . Mine would make punch in it Ke sure."

Pula remaked:

"Because honestly, umfazi must."

amaze323 was surprised:

"Didn't expect that."

Carol Thabethe got creative:

"This one is for alcohol."

Princess added:

"Size does not matter, it's the thought that counts."

South Africans making light of serious situations

The country is plagued by many problems, but South Africans use their sense of humour to get through it. When loadshedding was at its peak Mzansi peeps had social media awash with memes.

