One person decided to show people on TikTok what it was like to break up with her now ex, and it was whole

The lady posted a video showing that she actually had a date with her former boyfriend to tie things off

Many people had a lot of opinions after seeing what the woman described as a peaceful breakup

A lady went TiK ToK viral that he had a good breakup. The TikTokker made content out of the last date ever with her partner.

A Gold Reef City date was bittersweet as a TikTok video showed the couple's last date.

Source: TikTok

The video by the young lady received 500 likes, and people were fascinated. There were also hundreds of comments where people discussed the idea of a breakup date.

Women's breakup date video gets over 100 000 views on TikTok

A stunner @chocolateyxaf on TikTok posted that she went through a breakup but that it was amicable. The lady posted that she actually had a date for the last time with her person. Watch the video below to see the fun they had during the breakup.

TikTok review share opinions about breakup dates

Many people were surprised that someone would go on a date to break up. TikTok viewers admitted that they would not be strong enough to do it.

Gugulethu Grey wrote:

"I would’ve changed my mind by the time we have to go home."

Starlight said:

"Yoh I'd be crying the whole day."

mmathuloramolefe commented:

"I'm not mature enough for a break up date."

Sbu167 joked:

"Break up allowance is coming moes la."

Bongi_mtshali addedad:

"Hhaibooo nina break up date, nizobuyelana [You'll get back together]."

Mzansi online users love to see young love on the socials

Many people are always chuffed to see when others find the love of their life. Netizens are usually a buzz when young people get married.

