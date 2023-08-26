A woman on TiTok made a viral video with her son to show a problem she was having with him

The woman was desperately trying to get her child to say the word 'mama', but he was not yielding to her commands

People were in stitches over the baby's reaction to the mother's instructions, and many had endless jokes

One woman had people laughing after making a video with her son. People thought it was hilarious how desperately she tried to get her child to call her mum.

The video of the woman received over 400,000 likes. There were thousands of comments making jokes about the child.

Mum upset child won't say "mama"

@viraheureaux posted a video of herself trying to get her child to say "mama". The TikTokker wrote a caption saying she was beefing with her son, who is starting to speak.

In the clip, the child kept saying dada instead. Watch the video below:

Online users crack up over kid

People had lots of speculations about why the child was not listening to the mom. Some people thought the child was confused because of the way she had short hair.

Apple User836673 commented

"I read that babies don’t say mama first because they see you as an extension of them. So when dada is the first word it’s hey it’s that other person!"

Sunshine was amused:

"And he’s so loud and passionate with it like excuse me sir."

camdeabamboozleshortyluv wrote:

"The low hair confuse him try in a wig."

Temi added:

"He is most likely trying to say mama but he is not getting it right."

♡Treasure♡said:

"Bro doesn't wanna say mama now."

People love to see funny children

