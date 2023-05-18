A man was having some reading time with his daughter, and she was on hyper-alert as she told him what he said wrong

The video shows how the daughter passionately told her dad that he was not pronouncing the word lion correctly

Online were on the floor as they heard the girl tell her father how to say "lion" properly with much passion

This cutie was not having it when she thought her dad mispronounced "lion". The video of her quickly making sure her dad got it right was all the rave.

A dad ended up in an English lesson after his child corrected his pronunciation. Image: @mrsmchips

Source: TikTok

People commented on the video to crack jokes with the dad who brought up the topic of school fees. With over 15 000 likes, peeps were chuffed by the girl's confidence.

SA father fails to say lion according to daughter

A doting dad on @mrsmchips TikTok account received notes from his child after saying lion. Listen to the child teaching him to say the vowel in "lion" her way:

Mzansi howling over fussy little girl

Online users love to see parent moments with their kids. The little girl had people laughing, and many joked that the dad was getting her school fees' worth.

S'bu Hlatshwayo commented:

"School fees dealing with him straight "

tinoeshielachakwa commented:

"That what my little sister does and at some point she tells my parents l will do my homework myself you will .ake me fail"

thotho697 commented:

"After paying with our hard earned money this strange's "

Jolanda commented:

"Laughing out loud,it's her hands for me"

kamz commented:

"I love this little one. sorry dad, it happens to us all."

Osi_waka commented:

" Red pen gang"

