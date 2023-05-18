An older sister attended her little brother's sports day but could not help but dance when the music was playing

The young boy was seen getting embarrassed by his sibling's actions just before the race could start

Netizens could not help but relate to the woman's actions and shared their experiences at their kid's schools

Older sister gets down at her brother's sports day, and her brother's reaction is priceless. Images:@just_kay13/TikTok.

In a side-splitting twist at her younger brother's sports day, an older sister couldn't resist the rhythm when the infectious beats of Bheba Bhebha by Cynx Maih filled the air.

Little brother gets embarrassed by sister dancing at his school

TikTok user @just_kay13 trended on social media after she uploaded the video of her impromptu dance routine didn't sit well with her brother, who felt a wave of embarrassment wash over him. Ignoring her brother's mortified expression, she let loose and enthusiastically showcased her moves. The online community quickly joined the conversation, sharing relatable stories of their youthful parenting moments.

Woman trends for epic dance moves at her baby brother's school

The awkward yet hilarious encounter resonated with netizens, many of whom admitted to experiencing similar reactions as young parents. The comment section is flooded with stories of unexpected dance-offs, uncontrollable laughter, and those precious moments that make parenting joyful and unpredictable:

@nondumisomkhwebane said:

"He wanted to cry."

@Sally commented:

"My son asks me not to embarrass him before we leave the house."

@Karabo Tshiamo Mosel said:

"That's how you know you are the cool parent."

@KwandokuhleMakhwalo commented:

"I'm 27, and my eldest just started high school. I get so bored during parent-teacher meetings that my son always laughs at me."

@Nik_Nik said:

"Me with my oldest. I don't believe that it is my fault. I had him at 22."

@Ltr commented:

"That's how mom is not going to get invites anymore."

@Dimplezz said:

" Mine is 14. I'm not allowed on the high school premises."

@Phost commented:

"He said, "Oh man, why me."

