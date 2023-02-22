Being a parent of a child who goes to a private school means you'll spend a lot of time there too

Twitter user Nokuthula Mavuso is tired of all the functions and extras and doesn't know how parents manage

Fellow struggling private school parents took to the comments to share their sorrows in a safe space

Being a parent is hard enough as it is, but being a parent of a child who attends a private school is on a whole other level. One mother took to Twitter to air her frustrations.

Private schools tend to host many functions, turn every event into a boujee affair and have 100 unnecessary dinners, teas and whatnot. This mother does not have the time for it all.

Mother of private school child cries tears of tired on Twitter

Twitter user Nokuthula Mavuso does not understand how private schools expect normal working parents to live up to their expectations. With so many functions and added extras, this mother is over her head.

Sis made it clear that the only parents who can cope are those who don’t work, work for themselves or work from home. The ordinary folk are drowning!

“The private school chat… We don’t talk about it being another job on the side for the parents. There’s ALWAYS something happening. 9am events, 2pm tea with the moms, dads/daughters dance, swimming gala, buy this for that event, R50 for this, pancake day, mass…KUNINGI. Time.”

Mzansi agrees that being a private school parent is a job on its own

Fellow private school parents hit the comment section to carry on the long list of private school activities. Choosing this life is a tough choice. Oh, but the sacrifices we make for our children, neh.

See some of the sorrows shared:

@ladySBO said:

“Not forgetting that ezi extras are not part of school fees.”

@refiloe_ said:

“Flip flop day, opposite dress up day, dress up as your favorite book character, collecting money for this, Saturday morning reading workshop…like?!!!and they’re sending emails, messages all day, so overwhelming”

@Esethu_Daz said:

“I'm pretty sure your kid goes to my kids' school. Shrove Tuesday today bekufunwa money for pancakes. Last Friday was money for Flip flop Friday. Today Grade 7 hoodies zifunwa ukubhathalwa. Camp coming up with laundry list of "must have" items. Jehova.”

@Oumishhh1 said:

“Friday it's athletics at 9:00 it's a pandemic on its own nje.”

@NomPumPesh said:

“Say it again. The expectation to perfect this job. Wow!”

Mzansi gasps at tuition fees of top 5 private schools in South Africa, R27k monthly, minimum: "For the elite"

In related news, Briefly News reported that while the public education system has Mzansi worried, some phenomenal private schools in South Africa offer education most have never even dreamed possible. However, these schools are only for the family of the elite, as their monthly fees start at R27k.

A huge gap in class still exists in SA, and a video showing the top five private schools in the country reminded people of this.

TikTok user @chadabrahams96 shared a video showing the top five private schools in SA. The clip revealed these schools' fees - the cheapest started at R27k per month. Wild!

The top school, Hilton College, starts at around R38k per month. While it is a boarding school, R38k is more than most people earn.

