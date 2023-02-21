A video of a woman rowing a raft boat in her flooded home went viral on TikTok and made people compassionate

The lady was smiling and said she was headed to the kitchen because her children wanted to snack on something

The woman's positive spirit moved people on social media, and even though her house was submerged

A woman was recorded rowing a raft boat in her flooded home. Image: @delamare22

A woman on TikTok, @delamare22, hit by California's floods, put up a brave front for her children. She made the most of the unfortunate situation with a smile.

Mother hit by floods posts uplifting TikTok video

The lady posted a video rowing to the kitchen in her flooded house. Her caption said a mother's work is never done, and the message resonated with many people. The electricity was still on in her home after the natural disaster.

What to do if your house is flooded

According to Safewise, it's essential to turn off the electrical systems in the house.

"But don’t walk through water to get to the fuse box. If you can’t reach the fuse box without stepping through water, call an electrician.

"In the case of a natural disaster, locate a temporary shelter, either by asking authorities or listening to the local news. Get everyone relocated to the shelter as soon as possible."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens express their sympathy in comments section

@hauteshughes commented:

"You sure are handling it positively with a smile, I’d be crying."

@linda.forsure asked:

"Isn't it dangerous with the electricity on?"

@marilyngrutman stated:

"I love your ability to just go with the flow literally."

@jess 19 shared:

"I’m crying. This is the humour we all need, stay safe."

@christinafarmer78 posted:

"I'm so sorry your house was flooded like that, but this is the best. You are so awesome."

@sweetlilseg said:

"The rain will continue this week more evacuations in Elk Grove. It is crazy over here."

@wernerdenecker added:

"Wow keep up the good spirits and stay strong. Trust in God."

@armandvdmescht wrote:

"I need that electrician's cell number. Lights stay on while the house is flooded and plugs submerged."

