One police officer has become a hero as she displayed a fantastic act of kindness for a baby.

A South African cop cared for an abandoned baby at a police station in a TikTok video. Image: @the_sindystraw

Cop, dress and care for a baby abandoned at the police station

TikTok user @the_sindystraw shared an emotional clip of a South African officer caring for a baby who was abandoned at the police station. In the TikTok caption, @the_sindystraw revealed that the mother of the child came into the station asking if she could use the toilet on a Saturday and to their surprise, she disappeared and never returned.

@the_sindystraw went on to state that the baby's mom's whereabouts "are unknown." She also said the child cried throughout the evening until the morning broke. They proceeded to contact social workers; however, they noted that they did not work on weekends.

The cop had to make a plan to calm the baby down. So the police officer, Sgt S Masondo, went beyond the call of duty and cared for the little child. She bought nappies, warm clothes and porridge as it was more than "12 hours since this baby had last eaten."

Take a look at the police caring for the toddler below:

Mzansi clapped for the police officer

The video captured the attention of many people online as it clocked over 3.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments. South Africans praised the cop for her excellent deed.

LeloBhengu said:

"Good deed cc siyabonga uthando olinike ìngane, you've changed the way esibuka ngayo amaphoyisa. big up to saps."

Vusizwe Langa added:

"God bless these police officers."

Angel wrote:

"Really love that there are still good cops, especially with my experience akasemhle."

Verweytjie007 commented:

"She felt love and protection from this policewoman. May God always keep the beautiful baby safe. Blessings to this woman."

Luyandamathanjana simply said:

"I am so proud of you, colleagues."

