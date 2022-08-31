A woman on Twitter shared that it was her foster child's birthday and wished him a happy birthday

She shared a touching story saying that she stepped in to raise her sister's son after her loved one passed on

Social media users who viewed the post were impressed by Azania Mhayise and sent her and the boy best wishes

A beautiful and loving mommy wished her foster son a happy birthday in a Twitter post.

Azania Mhayise said she was thrown into the deep end and stepped in to raise her late sister's son. Image: @Azania_Mhayise/Twitter

In a post, she went on to tell her followers that she had been raising him for over three years since her sister passed away after his birth.

Azania Mhayise said she had to quickly step in and take care of her sister's baby and became a mom overnight.

But, she says the boy has brought so much joy to her life. Azania wrote:

"You bring a smile to my face."

Netizens who witnessed the post were amazed by Azania's strength and motherly intuition. They wished her well and sent happy birthday messages to her little boy.

Take a peep at some of the reactions to this story from social media user's:

@ArojojoyeAdeni2 commented:

"People like you dey always give me joy and home in humanity. God bless you richly. May no one cast an evil eye on you and your family. May God almighty continue to bless and uphold you. May that boy be someone great in life. May you and your children too be great. You deserve."

@AlawiyehafeezA wrote:

"Happy Birthday my darling baby boy. as I pray for you n your foster mother as you continue to grow, so be your love and affection and family remain blessed to rip success of your mission in life. Amen. Keep on keeping on from boy to man."

@Talk2_Frankjay

"This is emotional and super encouraging. This champ shall be globally recognised."

