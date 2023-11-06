A TikTok video shows how a young lady has taken on the massive responsibility of looking after her older sister's baby

In the viral video, the young lady is struggling to balance her schoolwork with taking care of the child

Many South Africans could relate to the young lady's struggle and shared their child-minding experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A little sister has taken on the role of mothering her older sister's baby. Image: @yellowshing2

Source: TikTok

Caring for and looking after a baby is no joke, especially if faced with several other responsibilities and tasks.

Little sister steps to care for her sister's child

One young lady has taken on the massive responsibility of looking after her older sister's baby.

A TikTok video shared by @yellowshing2 shows the young lady carrying the child on her back while she tries to soothe him while doing her schoolwork. Shame, the poor sis looks like she is going through the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"How I study every day because my sister decided to have a child in varsity now I am the present mother at home while she is busy ko Club Genius," @yellowshing2 captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens relate to young lady's struggle

Judging by the post's comments, many people could relate to carrying the burden of taking care of their siblings' children while they attended school or work.

Palisa Tshabalala ❤ responded:

"This was me from Grade 8. Wayeyazi ukuth yimi umamakhe nase creche bengibiza ngomamakhe, kanti. Usena 12 manje and I'm overprotective makuzakuye."

alice33775 commented:

"At least she is sleeping. My sister's child comes to fight for my books to draw."

Queen Roddy wrote:

"Nithwele kanzima emakini."

Karabo replied:

"I'm the sister. But ko club genius I am socialising and developing connections for the business world."

Nalo said:

"My little sister held me down shame when I was an absent mother in matric. I'm almost a doctor now and I owe her and mom everything."

. commented:

"This was me when my sister had a baby in my first year then later when it was my turn to be in first year, she died and left me with that child permanently."

Single mum takes daughter on trips around the world

In another story, Briefly News reported that a single mother is not mincing her words when it comes to the father of her daughter.

TikTok user @asia_lechang shared a video on her page of her and her daughter travelling the world together despite getting no support from the kid's father. The duo visited incredible places, including Canada, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The video is filled with joy, laughter and the beautiful moments together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News