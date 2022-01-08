Being a celebrity often means that your personal life becomes a constant topic in the media. This also means that those related to the stars become famous by association. Yvette Prieto is no new name in the sports arena, specifically basketball, as she is known as Michael Jordan's wife.

Model Yvette Prieto arrives at the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational red carpet event at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on March 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Yvette Prieto is one of the most beautiful models in America. Her hard work, talent and hourglass figure have been attributed to her success in her career. However, she has kept her personal life private and is not active on any social media platforms. Here are all of Yvette Prieto's facts.

Yvette Prieto's profiles

Name: Yvette Prieto

Yvette Prieto Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26th of March, 1979

26th of March, 1979 Place of birth: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Yvette Prieto's age: 43 (As of 2022)

43 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Cuban

Cuban Yvette Prieto's height: 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres)

5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) Weight: 63 kilograms (138 pounds)

63 kilograms (138 pounds) Body type: Slim

Slim Cup size: 34 C

34 C Waist size: 27 inches

27 inches Hip size: 36 inches

36 inches Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Maria

Maria Father: Carlos

Carlos Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Yvette Prieto's children: Victoria Jordan and Ysabel Jordan

Victoria Jordan and Ysabel Jordan Occupation: Model

Model Net worth: $5 million

Yvette Prieto's biography

Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller

How old is Yvette Prieto? She was born on the 26th of March, 1979, to Maria and Carlos. As of 2022, she is 43 years old, and her star sign is Aries.

What nationality is Yvette?

She was born in Florida, United States and grew up in Miami, which means she is an American by birth. However, she is of Cuban descent. As for Yvette Prieto's education, she studied business management.

Career

What does Yvette Prieto do for a living? Prieto is a model by profession. She put her education to good use after graduation by working in a variety of positions in Miami. One time, she worked in a hospital and another in a real estate management firm.

She later worked for her father in their family business before quitting after having some disagreements with Carlos. Modelling was her next career decision, and she began by doing commercial commercials and bikini photoshoots.

Yvette was a massive success in the modelling business, and she went on to work with some of the most prestigious designers and companies. Working for fashion designer Alexander Wang was her most notable triumph as a model. She also appeared in the documentary Cuba: An Island Apart.

Personal life

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto attend the 10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Welcome Reception At HAZE Nightclub on March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Weeks

Source: Getty Images

Is Michael Jordan still married to Yvette Prieto? Yes, the two are still together. Michael Jordan is a legend in the NBA considered among the best basketball players in the world. His biography on the official National Basketball Association website states: "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time." Currently, he is the Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto met at a bar in 2007. They became friends and started dating. Two years later, they moved in together. Michael popped the question on the Christmas of 2011 and she said yes! They tied the knot on the 23rd of April 2013 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

Together, they have twins, Ysabel Jordan and Victoria Jordan, on the 9th of February 2014. She is also the stepmother to Jordan's first three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy. Before her marriage, Yvette has previously dated the famous Spanish singer Julio Inglesias.

What is Yvette Prieto's net worth?

Prieto has made a fortune from her career as a model. She is worth about $5 million. Yvette Prieto's husband, on the other hand, is one of the wealthiest men in the US, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Things, however, have not been easy for her since she has once declared bankruptcy in 2002. Luckily she was able to get herself out of debt two years later. And, as she is married to one of the wealthiest men in the world, she is unlikely to face financial difficulties anytime soon.

Body measurements

How tall is Yvette Prieto? Being a model, she is an attractive woman. She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (about 1.68 metres and weighs 63 kilograms. Her body takes a slim figure with a waist size of 27 inches and a hip size of 36 inches. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Although she will forever be recognized as Michael Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto is a talented model. However, she has maintained a low profile as she does not want more attention.

