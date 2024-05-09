Gagasi FM was trending due to rumours of low wages and a toxic work environment, with Penny Ntuli's allegations adding fuel to the fire

Gagasi FM has been trending for all the wrong reasons following the rumours that employees were leaving because of low wages and a toxic work environment. Popular DJs Sphectacula and Naves who recently returned to the station have different opinions about the matter.

Sphe and Naves on returning to Gagasi FM despite rumours

A few weeks ago, South Africans were sure that no one wanted to work for Gagasi FM after Penny Ntuli's damning allegations. The star caused a buzz when she revealed that she earned very little at the station.

Surprisingly, popular DJs Sphe and Naves announced that they were joining the talented Zitso on the weekday afternoon drive-time show The Gagasi FM Fast Lane. Speaking to TimesLIVE about the allegations that Gagasi FM is a toxic working environment, Naves said he wouldn't have returned it that was true.

The star added that they both enjoyed their first season at the station and this second one is even better. Naves even revealed that there are regular check-ins from the station's management and weekly DJ meetings to touch base.

Sphe and Naves share more details about their show

DJ Naves and DJ Sphe are undoubtedly taking over the country's afternoon drive time. Naves described the response to their show as positive, with listeners praising its energy and vibe.

He mentioned that even people scrolling through stations stop at their show in the afternoons and stay tuned in, which is encouraging feedback. Sphe added that their show is a favourite for all three of them.

