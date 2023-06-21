A KFC worker left her job, and she showed people a video of how her life improved after resigning

The lady posted pictures of how her life changed after she got away from an unhealthy work environment

Online users were fascinated to see the story of how she went from stressed to extremely happy

A TikTok creator showed people how her career is going. The lady showed people that she stopped working at one of the biggest fried chicken franchises.

A TikTok video shows a former KFC employee celebrating after getting a new job in a healthier environment and more. Image: @mapswagaboroto

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's transition to another job got over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who enjoyed seeing that she had a happy ending.

Worker at KFC quits job after being unhappy at work.

One woman @mapswagaboroto used to work at KFC until it became toxic. The lady posted that she enjoyed her job until things went askew, and she handed in her resignation.

The lady started working at OBC butchery, and she seemed much happier. The former KFC employee also showed that she got a boyfriend, and their relationship was going well. Watch the video by clicking here.

South Africans congratulates woman on finding a healthy workplace

Many people love to know details about how people cope with work. Viewers on TikTok said they enjoyed seeing what she went through.

Keorapetse Mokomele wrote:

"Beautiful story girl congratulations."

Boitumelo V. Sadiq added:

"This is so wholesome."

Winnie Masokoane commented:

"Restaurant is not for everyone, started working at Nando's I only lasted 3 months then I resigned, I lost so much weight."

charlottekhensani3 said:

"I just love that you accepting who you are and not faking."

Hloni Mosia added:

"This was such a lovely story, nice one."

