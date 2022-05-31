An office worker who ditched his corporate job after refusing to conform to his formal workplace dress code has sparked a debate on social media

The businessman who went on to start his own successful company favours a relaxed dress code over the conventional suit and tie

The nonconforming CEO believes that comfort increases productivity and helps morale: "We work with our brains, not our clothes"

A LinkedIn user started a parrel debate on social media after he shared his views on workplace dress culture.

After being berated for dressing down, the successful CEO who quit his job shared his story on social media. He went on to start his own company and in keeping with the changing times his company has embraced a relaxed dress culture over traditional office wear.

Mitch Clayton maintains that work output and efficiency are not linked to formal office attire, especially as the world moves towards hybrid working.

A man who quit his job for not wearing suitable office attire has become a successful business owner. Image: Mitch-Clayton/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The CEO's post has drawn thousands of reactions from social media users. The majority agree that long-standing, formal dress codes are a thing of the past as more companies embrace the diverse workplace. However, some say there remain times for convention and some things are still considered a bit too casual for the office.

Aaron Cichy commented:

"I’ve worked for several companies in the past where casual Friday meant you only could ditch the tie. Sure there’s a time and place to throw on the duds, but for day-to-day work that’s not client-facing, comfortable clothes help morale in my experience…especially in the summer."

Victor Willemse said:

"One of my previous CEO's famous quotes: It's what you say in a meeting, not what you wear that matters."

Ken Hyde said:

'"I'm a bit old school, it's called professionalism and respect but apparently they are not so important these days"

Jenna M. Lavin commented:

"As someone who really hates business attire and loves athleisure, I love this and can assure you that the quality of my work has no correlation with my attire. I do best when I’m comfortable."

Gautami Seth said:

"Based on my experience, people deliver their best when they are comfortable and there's no micromanaging. A tie and shirt is not what delivers results."

Sarfaraz Ahmed added:

"It is an example that business does not produce results from the way you dress, it produce results with your work."

