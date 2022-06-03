AKA had an interesting encounter with a die-hard fan who failed to contain his emotions after meeting the star for the first time

Fans are known for going above and beyond to show love and support to their favs, and others even go as far as getting permanent tattoos

Responding to the now-viral video of his fan weeping, AKA said he does not expect fans, especially men, to cry like babies after meeting him

AKA is a fan favorite, and his fans, known as the Megacy, would go above and beyond to impress their fav.

AKA has shared his thoughts on a video of a fan who wept after meeting him for the first time. Image: @akaworldwide

A die-hard fan recently failed to control his emotions when he met one of the greatest rappers in Mzansi.

Responding to the clip that has since gone viral, AKA said the man went a bit too far and did not expect him to weep like a baby, TshisaLIVE reports. The Fela In Versace hitmaker added that the fan was supposed to pull it together. He wrote:

"Falling to your knees and crying your eyes out as a grown man when you meet me is a bit over the top. Pull yourself together man."

As expected, peeps flocked to the comments section with mixed reactions. Some shared AKA's sentiments, while others supported the fan.

"Nikka was showing you, major love, as a fan. Well, maybe he overreacted a little, but at the end of the day it's all love. And you made fun of him? Is that how you treat your fans?"

@NkoWebber wrote:

Some of us hardly see celebrities bcz of where we are staying so some of us get emotional when u get such an opportunity.

