Popular South African comedian Mavusana Vhoo is thankful to be alive after surviving an attack b y thugs

y The superstar, who was attacked at his home in Soshanguve Extension 7, believes the attack was not random

Mavusana Vhoo said he thinks the attack was planned because the so-called robbers targeted him in broad daylight and stole only his belongings, no one else's

Comedian Vusi Mkhandabila, popularly known by his stage name, Mavusana Vhoo, recently escaped death by a whisker after being attacked by thugs. The star, who described the attack as traumatic, said the horrific incident occurred at his home in Soshanguve Extension 7.

Popular comedian Mavusana Vho believes his recent attack was masterminded by someone. Image: @mavusanavhoo

Source: Instagram

Mavusana Vhoo was relaxing with his daughter after a gig in Pretoria when two men armed with knives barged into his home, ready to attack him.

According to Drum magazine, the star initially thought the thugs were looking for his girlfriend, but to his surprise, they were there for him and baying for his blood. He said:

"I told my girlfriend that they were looking for her, and they said, 'No, we're looking for you,' and then they started to take out their knives. My girlfriend came to me running because she wanted to save our child. I tried to escape afterwards, but they overpowered me."

He added that the two men repeatedly stabbed him on his forehead and left thumb and dislocated his arm. Mavusana said that he tried to cry out for help, to avail. The thugs eventually left him for dead and he got up to seek help.

Briefly News caught up with the star, who is now back at work despite having a few stitches on his forehead, for an exclusive interview. The community radio presenter said the police are still investigating the matter, and no suspects have been arrested yet.

Q: Firstly, how are you feeling now? Are you back to performing?

"I am getting better, and yes, I am back at work now despite still having some stitches on my forehead."

Q: Do you think these people were sent by your 'enemies' in the industry, or are they just robbers who targeted you because you are a celebrity and thought you had valuables?

"I think it was a set-up. Because I was attacked in the morning between 8am and 9am inside my house and they only took my stuff, even though I was with my girlfriend and the kids. If it was a robbery, then they were supposed to take all of our gadgets, and not just mine only."

Q: Have the police made any arrests, or do they at least have a suspect?

"The police are still investigating the matter, and no arrests have been made yet. However, I have my case number with me."

Q: I understand this is not the first time you have been attacked. What measures have you taken to ensure your safety and your family's safety?

"Everything is in the hands of the police, and I trust the culprits will be caught and brought to book."

