Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy is spitting fire following allegations by a dvocate Teffo that a critical witness will take the stand against the singer

a According to Teffo, the witness allegedly saw Khumalo pulling the trigger and killing the former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa

Moonsamy has rubbished the allegations, even pointing out that she doubts that the defence team has a key witness

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer has reacted to the news that the defence team has a key witness who saw the award-winning singer pull the trigger the fateful night that Senzo Meyiwa died.

The story surrounding the soccer star's death is still marred with controversy, and the police are yet to make any arrests. Over the years, different theories have surfaced, and peeps have pointed fingers at different suspects, including Chicco Twala, his son Longwe Twala, Meyiwa's wife Mandisa and of course Kelly Khumalo.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Kelly Khumalo's attorney Magdalene Moonsamy said doubts the existence of the so-called state witness. According to IOL, Moonsamy believes advocate Teffo mentioned the key witness only to intimidate her and her client. She said:

“We are absolutely making formal submissions, this (is) intimidation that has been ongoing against myself and my client and (it is also) public persecution. We need to know which eyewitness is that?”

The attorney also added that just the rest of South Africa, she cannot wait to hear what the key witness has to say. She added:

“We cannot wait to hear that eyewitness evidence. We want it to be known that this defamation, this borderline defamatory, character assassination not only of my client but myself by advocate Teffo which has been brought to the attention of the court."

