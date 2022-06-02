Kelly Khumalo's attorney Magdalene Moonsamy has rubbished claims that the Empini singer pulled the trigger, killing Senzo Meyiwa

The remarks come in the wake of reports that a key witness is going to testify that they saw the singer shooting her baby daddy eight years ago

Khumalo has been trending on social media, with peeps calling on the responsible authorities to put her behind bars

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy had denied allegations that her famous client shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo has been accused of pulling the trigger and killing Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Moonsamy's remarks follow Advocate Malesela Teffo's allegations that the singer mistakenly shot and killed the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in 2014.

Responding to Adv. Teffo's claims, Khumalo's lawyer said the allegations publicly prejudiced her client, Kaya.959 reports.

The publication further reports that Moonsamy also accused Teffo of character assassination, of not just Khumalo but her personally. She said:

The mother of two recently opened up on the attacks she has endured since the trial commenced. According to Kaya.959 Khumalo said she couldn't wait for her day in court. She said:

“When the time is right, and when God allows, then they will hear my voice. So, whatever noise that they are making has absolutely nothing to do with me."

Kelly Khumalo has been unfazed by the noise surrounding her name. Instead, the award-winning hitmaker has been keeping her fans up to date with her music. She even shared a snippet of her upcoming banger titled Bazokhuluma on her Instagram page.

Kelly Khumalo's song Ngwathwala Ngaye angers Mzansi, says she sacrificed Senzo Meyiwa

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's name has been marred with controversy since Senzo Meyiwa's death. The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in Khumalo's mother's house in October 2014.

No arrest has been made since that fateful night, and the police have been going back and forth investigating the murder trial.

In a new development, a new witness is set to testify that they saw the Empini singer shooting her former lover and baby daddy. Following the news, peeps have also pointed out that Khumalo's song Ngwathwala Ngaye also gives her away, The South African reports.

