Kelly Khumalo has been accused of murdering her baby daddy and former lover Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014

According to recent reports, a witness is set to testify that the Empini singer is the one who pulled the trigger, killing Meyiwa

Peeps have also pointed out that Kelly has been confessing to her sins in her different songs especially Ngwathwala Ngaye

Kelly Khumalo's name has been marred with controversy since Senzo Meyiwa's death. The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in Khumalo's mother's house in October 2014.

Kelly Khumalo has been accused of confessing to killing Senzo Meyiwa in her song 'Ngwathwala Ngaye'. Image: Getty Images and @kellykhumaloza

No arrest has been made since that fateful night, and the police have been going back and forth investigating the murder trial.

In a new development, a new witness is set to testify that they saw the Empini singer shooting her former lover and baby daddy. Following the news, peeps have also pointed out that Khumalo's song Ngwathwala Ngaye also gives her away, The South African reports.

South Africans headed to Twitter to share that the song, which translates to 'I made a sacrifice with him', implies that Kelly killed Senzo.

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"After these allegations that Kelly Khumalo might have shot Senzo Meyiwa by accident, I really wish she can remove this pinned tweet."

@kubayi99 noted:

"Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo is the alleged murder of Senzo Robert Meyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial. Then she went on to make a song titled asine with Chicco Thwala whom the murder weapon came with his son Longwe Thwala. evil didn't stop there she later realised a song nga thwala ngaye."

Adv Teffo says witness will testify that Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot Senzo Meyiwa using Longwe Twala’s gun

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's name is trending after Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court that an eyewitness will testify that the singer allegedly fatally shot Senzo Meyiwa.

According to breaking reports, the Gauteng High Court heard that the Empini singer allegedly shot dead the late Orlando Pirates goalie by mistake, using a firearm that apparently belonged to Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

Kelly Khumalo, Longwe and several other members of the singer's family were reportedly present when he was gunned down. The former Bafana Bafana star was shot at Kelly's mother's home.

