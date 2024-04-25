After dropping his killer single, Jehovah, S'Villa decided to take a two-year hiatus from the music industry

The Hlala Nami hitmaker has now made his return to the music industry and has also opened his own record label

While he was on his hiatus, S'Villa was being featured on songs with other artists and embarked on tours

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

S’Villa has returned from a 2-year long hiatus. Image: @news24

Source: UGC

Leaving Ambitiouz Records didn't stop him from chasing his dream and going big on his music career. Singer and songwriter S'Villa has shared great news with his fans and followers.

S'Villa makes his return to the music industry

The South African musician and songwriter has finally made his return to the music industry after a two-year-long hiatus. According to City Press, the Jehova hitmaker shared that he felt privileged to have been able to work on his passion, which is music, having opened his very own record label called Villa Music Group and signed a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Despite having the music ready, with follow-up singles prepared and diligent effort invested, the release of the music was continuously delayed. Over time, it became evident that my efforts would not be acknowledged. Additionally, considering that I'm not getting any younger, I made the decision to depart."

The Durban-born musician, who was signed under Ambitouz Entertainment, further mentioned that while he was on an unprepared hiatus, he embarked on a journey of going on tours and had an opportunity to be featured in other artists' songs.

S'Villa shared:

"I arranged performances across various countries, including Mozambique, Namibia, Kenya, and the UK. Touring is a passion of mine, and it's thanks to the success of the song "Jehovah" that I've been able to achieve all of this. I must admit, the song has kept me quite occupied.

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

In a previous story by Briefly News, musician Intaba Yase Dubai issued a statement on social media that he is dropping Ambitiouz Records to start his own record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News