Ambitiouz Entertainment has targeted Danya Devs, one-half of Blaq Diamond, by releasing his debut album ahead of schedule

Fans rallied behind Danya Devs and condemned Ambitiouz Entertainment for their unfair tactics

Social media users expressed their outrage and suggested boycotting the label or resorting to piracy in response to the leaked album

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Ambitious Entertainment has reportedly released Danya Dev's debut album a day early. Images: @danya_devs

Source: Instagram

In the ongoing dispute between record label Ambitiouz Entertainment and the popular musical duo Blaq Diamond, it appears that the label is now targeting Danya Devs, who is one-half of the duo.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has allegedly targeted Danya Devs by leaking his debut solo album

Ambitiouz, known for its contentious history with former artists, has according to ZAlebs, resorted to unfair tactics by releasing Danya Devs' debut album ahead of schedule. This move comes as part of a series of attacks aimed at undermining the rap duo's reputation and success since their departure from the label.

Ambitiouz released the album online, with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Bon appetit https://orcd.co/inkosiyoshuni #InkosiYoshuni"

Fans voiced their outrage at the recording label's pettiness and showed support for Danya

Fans saw through the label's antics and were not pleased. Mzansi stood with Danya and condemned Ambitiouz for leaking his album.

@Sabelo_cele09 said:

"You started with Intaba yaseDubai now Danya? Is it that bad at the office?"

@mziwvkhe said:

"Wild."

@skmagnitude commented:

"Let’s all pirate these songs on Fakaza, these people have no shame!"

@NkunaNcedo said:

"Heeeh man I don’t see the boy promoting this album what’s going on here‍."

@VusyHlongwa tweeted:

"Let us not support them."

Singer Sbahle Accuses Blaq Diamond’s Ndu Browns of Mismanagement, Ex-Ambitiouz Entertainment Star Responds

Briefly News previously reported on Sbahle accusing Blaq Diamond's Ndu Browns of mismanagement.

According to TimesLIVE, Sbahle took to Instagram and accused Ndu of feeding her false promises about her career.

The Emlanjeni hitmaker stated that she now understands why so many artists commit suicide and refused to succumb to the rising trend by blasting all those holding her back.

The Blaq Diamond member scouted Sbahle while she was living comfortably in her grandfather's home. Despite finding potential in the singer, Ndu allegedly destroyed Sbahle's career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News