Member of Blaq Diamond Ndu Browns has been accused of bullying and mismanaging singer Sbahle

The Emlanjeni hitmaker reportedly shared a series of heated posts exposing the former Ambitiouz entertainment artist, to which he responded

Mzansi defended Ndu Browns, claiming that Sbahle's story lacked credibility and that she should stop spreading "lies"

Singer Sbahle has spoken out about her problems with Blaq Diamond member Ndu Browns.

Sbahle has accused Blaq Diamond's Ndu Brown of bullying and mismanagement. Image: @sbahle_c_sa and @ndu_brown

According to TimesLIVE, Sbahle took to Instagram and accused Ndu of feeding her false promises about her career.

The Emlanjeni hitmaker stated that she now understands why so many artists commit suicide and refused to succumb to the rising trend by blasting all those holding her back.

Sbahle claims Ndu Brown mismanaged her

The Blaq Diamond member scouted Sbahle while she was living comfortably in her grandfather's home. Despite finding potential in the singer, Ndu allegedly destroyed Sbahle's career.

“So Bhuti Ndu, you really meant it when you called me a nothing? Is that the reason you are taking down the music that we agreed about? Is this how you are showing your support?”

Blaq Diamond's Ndu Brown addresses Sbahle's claims

ZAlebs reported that Ndu posted a media statement stating that Sbahle left his record label Umuthi Records. He said the singer was now signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, and the infamous record label told her to smear Blaq Diamond's name.

Blaq Diamond was also signed by Ambitiouz Entertainment but left because the record label refused to let them enter the African market.

After his drama with Sbahle trended, Ndu Browns was convinced that the music company used Sbahle to tarnish his name.

The statement partly read:

"The other story about me saying she is nothing, is nothing but lies to try to tarnish my name ... other than that you will understand that this is just their old tactic of creating scandals for most of the artists that left the label."

Sbahle slams Ndu Browns' statement

TshisaLIVE also reported that Sbahle also alleged that Ndu Browns was using her as a tool to fight ambitious Entertainment.

“You are bigger than this Ndu. What’s the long-term gain in you using me to fight Ambitiouz? You cannot use my career or my life as a tool to fight your battles. I would expect you to protect and shield me in such acts, not you taking me down.”

Check out Sbahle's post below:

Mzansi defends Ndu Browns after Sbahle accused him of destroying her music career

@ashley.yoyo.92 said:

"We need evidence mama. We all know what Ambitious Entertainment is like. As long as you don’t provide evidence, then we are not going to believe you regardless of your beautiful voice. Mina, I still don't know why you left Umuthi Records for Ambitiouz Entertainment. That was the dumbest move ever."

@mphosello3 posted:

"Stop screenshotting and write a full statement. This is boring and not going anywhere."

@prudyee wrote:

"As long as you’re now signed under Ambitious Entertainment, we will not entertain you."

@buhle_yolisa replied:

"Can you just let this go? This is really tarnishing your image. All this back and forth is exhausting. It’s starting to bore me as your fan."

@comfortmcmedy commented:

"We are sick of this. We know how ambitious moves."

kay_prince_rsa also said:

"Ambitiouz Entertainment is using you for real."

@_ayandazungu added:

"Why did you take this to social media? Ilwani private privately."

